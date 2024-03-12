AllerVie Health Appoints New CEO, Remington Hospitality President to Retire

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to D CEO Assistant Editor Layten Praytor at layten.praytor@dmagazine.com

AllerVie Health

Tae Kim, CEO

Medical clinic network AllerVie Health has promoted Tae Kim from COO to the company’s new CEO. Under his operational guidance, AllerVie has grown from nine clinics and eight physicians in 2020 to nearly 80 clinics and 100 providers at the close of 2023. He got his career off the ground with Goldman Sachs in healthcare investment banking and later was the COO and CFO at Martin UAV, an aerospace tech company. He also has served as a mentor and volunteer for American Corporate Partners since 2015.

Education: The University of Chicago Booth School of Business (MBA), United States Military Academy at West Point (BS)

Remington Hospitality

Chris Green, President

Longtime hotelier Chris Green is retiring from his post as president with Remington Hospitality at the beginning of April. Green has more than 30 years of hospitality experience and has served as the president of Remington since December 2022. Previously, he spent more than 16 years at Chesapeake Hospitality in nine different roles and most notably served as president and CEO.

Education: Florida State College of Jacksonville

HKS

The Dallas-based architecture firm has named four new principals:

Peyton Booth, Principal

Peyton Booth has been with HKS for 16 years, starting in 2007, and specializes in hospitality design, commercial office, and mixed-use projects. She is experienced in architectural disciplines such as master planning, conceptual design, schematic design, and design development.

Education: University of Oklahoma (BArch)

Robert Casasus Martinez, Principal

Robert Casasus Martinez has more than 14 years of architectural experience. He has worked on projects globally in a variety of sectors, from healthcare to mixed-use to urban design. In his design work he assists with directing and coordinating the building design throughout various stages of construction.

Education: University of Texas at Arlington (MArch), Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (BArch)

Amy Gilkey, Principal

As an interior designer, Amy Gilkey collaborates with designers, architects, and project managers throughout the design and construction process. She has more than 20 years of design experience. Her professional framework promotes design and quality solutions to meet the needs of clients.

Education: Virginia Tech University

Aubrey Hartman, Principal

Aubrey Hartman has worked at HKS for more than 12 years. She previously worked as a project designer for Rafael Vinoly Architects for three years and has also taught architectural design and architecture history classes for Syracuse University in New York and Italy.

Education: Syracuse University (MArch), Parsons Design of School – The New School

The Family Place

Carmen Holmes, Chief Development Officer

The Family Place has named Carmen Holmes as the company’s newest chief development officer. Holmes has nearly 30 years of experience in strategic development efforts and fundraising for nonprofit organizations. She has previously worked for Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and spend more than 18 years with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Education: Stephens College (BFA)

Garfield Public/Private

Laura Galbreath, Senior Vice President of Development

National real estate developer Garfield Public/Private, has named Laura Galbreath as its senior vice president of development. She previously served as COO of architecture and planning company EYP. Prior to that, she spent more than two decades with global architecture firm CallisonRTKL.

Education: Ohio State University (BArch), Texas A&M University (MArch)

Munsch Hardt

Chad Ray, Shareholder

Chad Ray has joined Munsch Hardt as a shareholder in the firm’s Dallas office. Ray is a patent litigation trial attorney with more than 14 years of experience. He previously served as a partner for Carrington Coleman for seven years.

Education: Duke University (PhD), University of Michigan Law School (JD)

Citadel Partners

Cullen Donohue, Market Leader

Corporate real estate advisory firm Citadel Partners has hired Cullen Donohue as market leader. He previously was a senior associate at Stream Realty Partners. Donohue has also worked for transportation and logistics company Ryder System, and real estate companies JLL and Holt Lunsford Commercial.

Education: Texas A&M University (BBA)

Board Appointments:

Broadway Dallas

Mark Cannon, Chair of Board of Directors

Broadway Dallas has named Mark Cannon as its chair of the board of directors. Cannon has served on the board since 2013. He currently works as a managing partner of private wealth advisory practice Luminate. He has also held chair positions on Broadway Dallas’ Governance and Finance Committees.

Education: University of Oklahoma (BBA)

U.S. Golf Association

Virginia Drosos, Executive Committee Member

The United States Golf Association’s has appointed Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia Drosos to serve on the executive committee. Prior to joining Signet, she served as president and CEO of biotech startup Assurex Health for four years and was also the group president of Global Beauty Care at Procter & Gamble for over two decades. Drosos serves on the board of directors of Signet, Foot Locker, and the Akron Children’s Hospital.

Education: University of Georgia, the University of Pennsylvania

The Catholic Foundation

The Catholic Foundation has appointed three new members to its Board of Trustees. They will serve two consecutive three-year terms ending in 2029.

Richard D. Kelly

Richard D Kelly has served as principal and general manager for apartment manager and syndicator LumaCorp since 1989. He has been involved in the Texas multifamily industry since 1981. He is a Knight of Malta, past president of the Dallas chapter of Legatus, and a parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.

Education: N/A

Thomas Reidy

Thomas Reidy currently serves as the vice president executive for consulting firm Inspired Intellect. He was previously the president and CEO of Avalon Consulting for 17 years and has 35 years of experience in the Technology and IT consulting industry. He serves on The Catholic Foundation Advisory Council and on the board of directors for John Paul II High School.

Education: University of Southern California (MSEE), University of Notre Dame (BSAE)

Jean M. White

Jean White is a retired executive and principal at Deloitte, where she worked for nearly 20 years. She serves as a trustee and former chair of the University of Dallas’ finance committee. She previously served as a member of the advisory committee for Mount St. Michael Catholic School and on the Community Advisory Board for the Junior League of Dallas.

Education: Texas McCombs School of Business (MBA), The University of Dallas (BA)

Cotton Bowl Athletic Association

Lane Conner, Board of Directors

Parking tech company ParkHub’s president of payments Lane Conner has been elected to the board of directors for the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association. Before becoming president of payments, Conner was an advisor of the company for seven years. He serves as member of the Dallas Parks and Recreation board of directors and the City of Dallas 2024 Community Bond Task Force.

Education: Southern Methodist University (BA), University of Oklahoma (MA)

