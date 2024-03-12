UTSW Data Breach and Texas Health Dallas Again Earns Level IV Maternal Designation

More than 2,000 people have been impacted by a data breach at UT Southwestern, as first reported by The Dallas Morning News. The health system reported the breach to the attorney general last week but has not made contact with patients or customers whose data may have been stolen. UTSW told DMN in a statement that “The incident involved internal use of unapproved software and did not involve a cyberattack or external exposure of data.”

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has, for a second time, earned recognition as a Level IV maternal care facility, the highest level of care available by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This designation signifies the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive care for pregnant and postpartum patients, ranging from low-risk conditions to the most complex medical, surgical, and obstetrical cases with a high risk of maternal complications. With more than 4,000 births annually at its recently renovated Margot Perot Center for Women and Infants, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas offers support for healthy pregnancies and comprehensive care throughout the delivery and postpartum stages through its specialized programs.

TechFW, a nonprofit organization supporting technology entrepreneurs, has appointed Ryan Brown as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer. Following the organization’s 25th anniversary last year, Brown brings a diverse entrepreneurial background spanning industries such as aerospace, defense, real estate, finance, nonprofits, and events. He played an instrumental role in elevating the Earth Day Texas event into the globally recognized EarthX initiative.

Southwestern Medical Foundation welcomes Sarah Fletcher as its next chief financial officer. Alongside her CFO responsibilities, Fletcher will also serve as an officer of the Foundation, overseeing the accounting and investment of its $1 billion endowment, which supports cutting-edge medical research, education, and patient care. Sarah was previously served as the chief financial and administrative officer at Trinity Park Conservancy for five years. Her background includes philanthropic and corporate work in Dallas and experience as a private equity investment vice president for acquisitions and various roles with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. During the coming weeks, Sarah Fletcher will work closely with Kay Schlankey, the Foundation’s outgoing senior vice president and chief financial officer, to ensure a seamless transition.

In collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies, TAMEST unveiled the recipients of the 2024 Hill Prizes. These awards, funded by Lyda Hill Philanthropies, celebrate ideas with the potential to shape the world. The prizes honor exceptional innovators across five categories—Medicine, Engineering, Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Technology—and offer support to propel their work forward. The recipients were selected by a committee of TAMEST members representing Texas in the National Academies. At the same time, the finalists received endorsement from a committee comprising Texas Nobel and Breakthrough Prize Laureates, ultimately gaining approval from the TAMEST Board of Directors. The prize winners are below, from the release:

· Engineering: Maria A. Croyle, Ph.D.,

· Professor of Pharmaceutics at The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

· Her team’s proposal was chosen for the 2024 Hill Prize in Engineering for demonstrating innovative techniques that will allow vaccines and biological drugs to be transported without the need for temperature control, which could lead to the rapid global distribution of life-saving medicines.

· Biological Sciences: Russell A. DeBose-Boyd, Ph.D. (NAS)

· Beatrice and Miguel Elias Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Science and a Professor of Molecular Genetics at UT Southwestern Medical Center

· Dr. DeBose-Boyd was chosen for the 2024 Hill Prize in Biological Sciences for his work’s potential to make statins more effective and provide insight into their side effects.

· Physical Sciences: Allan H. MacDonald, Ph.D. (NAS)

· Professor and Director of the Center for Complex Quantum Systems in the Department of Physics at The University of Texas at Austin

· His team’s proposal was chosen for the 2024 Hill Prize in Physical Sciences for its potential to create a new energy storage device, the quantum supercapacitor, a new, low-carbon way to store energy.

· Technology: Hermann Lebit, Ph.D.

· Founder and Principal of Alma Energy

· His team’s proposal was chosen for the 2024 Hill Prize in Technology for developing clean, emission-free direct lithium extraction using geothermal energy.

